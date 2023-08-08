HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.38% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.38% from its latest reported closing price of 9.75.

The projected annual revenue for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is 139MM, a decrease of 12.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUPH is 0.08%, an increase of 29.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 54,847K shares. The put/call ratio of AUPH is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 4,172K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 19.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 74.73% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,970K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,894K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 147.59% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,447K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,777K shares, representing a decrease of 54.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 54.76% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,940K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares, representing a decrease of 12.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 105.43% over the last quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

