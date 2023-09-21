HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Atlas Lithium (ATLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Atlas Lithium (OTCM:ATLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.19% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Lithium is 58.82. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 135.19% from its latest reported closing price of 25.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Lithium is 1MM, an increase of 26,168.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Lithium. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 145.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLX is 0.20%, a decrease of 25.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 350.08% to 901K shares. The put/call ratio of ATLX is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 398K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company.

Cross Staff Investments holds 220K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing an increase of 21.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLX by 46.58% over the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 128K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

Thomist Capital Management holds 32K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.