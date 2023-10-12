HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 288.12% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astria Therapeutics is 24.92. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 288.12% from its latest reported closing price of 6.42.

The projected annual revenue for Astria Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astria Therapeutics. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 73.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATXS is 0.14%, a decrease of 60.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.78% to 25,234K shares. The put/call ratio of ATXS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,189K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,901K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,697K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 34.04% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,681K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,456K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 42.76% over the last quarter.

Astria Therapeutics Background Information

Astria Therapeutics’ dedicated and passionate team is devoted to bringing life-changing therapies to patients and families impacted by HAE and rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases.

