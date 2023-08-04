HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 209.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aspen Aerogels is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 209.51% from its latest reported closing price of 7.47.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Aerogels is 252MM, an increase of 32.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Aerogels. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASPN is 0.20%, a decrease of 39.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 74,277K shares. The put/call ratio of ASPN is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 15,780K shares representing 22.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 3,195K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,167K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 2,108K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing an increase of 27.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 17.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,048K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 36.91% over the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Background Information

Aspen is the global leader in aerogel technology. The company's mission is to enable its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency and sustainability. Aspen's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's PyroThinTM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells enabling EV OEMs to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. The company's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility.

