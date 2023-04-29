HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR (ASLN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 360.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR is 19.12. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 360.84% from its latest reported closing price of 4.15.

The projected annual revenue for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASLN is 0.03%, a decrease of 38.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.95% to 18,110K shares. The put/call ratio of ASLN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 5,365K shares representing 32.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,655K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLN by 32.43% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,841K shares representing 17.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,699K shares representing 16.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLN by 37.73% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 1,678K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,654K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASLN by 12,596.37% over the last quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced the appointment of Kathleen M. Metters, PhD, as an independent director. Dr Metters has more than 30 years’ experience in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases, including autoimmune diseases. Dr Metters is a member of several boards, including Hemoshear Therapeutics LLC and Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PSX). Most recently, she was Chief Executive Officer and President of Lycera Corp, where she spearheaded a robust pipeline of proprietary and partnered immune modulator programs.

