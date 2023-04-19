HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NASDAQ:ASND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.81% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $145.34. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 78.81% from its latest reported closing price of $81.28.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is $152MM, an increase of 197.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$9.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 353K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing a decrease of 40.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 26.12% over the last quarter.

FSBDX - Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 145K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 34.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 65.78% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 316K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 42.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 28.75% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - Multimanager Aggressive Equity Portfolio Class IB holds 54K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 19.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.72%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 81,350K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

