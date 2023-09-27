HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,133.87% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arqit Quantum is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1,133.87% from its latest reported closing price of 0.50.

The projected annual revenue for Arqit Quantum is 116MM, an increase of 5,897.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arqit Quantum. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 18.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQQ is 1.30%, an increase of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 16,956K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQQ is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Evolution Equity Partners II SARL holds 9,931K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BUG - Global X Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,805K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing a decrease of 89.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 44.52% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,725K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,498K shares, representing a decrease of 102.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,703K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 96.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 2,497.97% over the last quarter.

QTUM - Defiance Quantum ETF holds 1,581K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

Arqit Quantum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arqit Quantum Inc. is a special purpose entity. The Company is a cybersecurity company that creates unbreakable software encryption keys that are easy to use and has universal application to every edge device and cloud machine, as well as unique quantum encryption technology which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against cyber attack.

