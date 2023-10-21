HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10,809.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aridis Pharmaceuticals is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10,809.09% from its latest reported closing price of 0.09.

The projected annual revenue for Aridis Pharmaceuticals is 29MM, an increase of 30.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aridis Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDS is 0.01%, a decrease of 50.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.51% to 2,366K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 646K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 447K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Roumell Asset Management holds 447K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 143K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops anti-infectives to be used as add-on treatments to standard-of-care antibiotics. The Company is utilizing its proprietary ?PEXTM and MabIgX® technology platforms to rapidly identify rare, potent antibody-producing B-cells from patients who have successfully overcome an infection, and to rapidly manufacture monoclonal antibody (mAbs) for therapeutic treatment of critical infections. These mAbs are already of human origin and functionally optimized for high potency by the donor's immune system; hence, they technically do not require genetic engineering or further optimization to achieve full functionality. The Company has generated multiple clinical stage mAbs targeting bacteria that cause life-threatening infections such as ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) and hospital acquired pneumonia (HAP), in addition to preclinical stage antiviral mAbs. The use of mAbs as anti-infective treatments represents an innovative therapeutic approach that harnesses the human immune system to fight infections and is designed to overcome the deficiencies associated with the current standard of care which is broad spectrum antibiotics. Such deficiencies include, but are not limited to, increasing drug resistance, short duration of efficacy, disruption of the normal flora of the human microbiome and lack of differentiation among current treatments. The mAb portfolio is complemented by a non-antibiotic novel mechanism small molecule anti-infective candidate being developed to treat lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

