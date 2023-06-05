HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 291.52% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcadia Biosciences is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 291.52% from its latest reported closing price of 4.95.

The projected annual revenue for Arcadia Biosciences is 12MM, an increase of 45.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcadia Biosciences. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 76.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKDA is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.99% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of RKDA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 35.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKDA by 50.44% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 122K shares representing 14.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKDA by 25.48% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 29K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKDA by 51.79% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arcadia Biosciences is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's GoodHemp™ seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop.

