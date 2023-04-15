HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 970.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcadia Biosciences is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 970.46% from its latest reported closing price of $6.67.

The projected annual revenue for Arcadia Biosciences is $12MM, an increase of 20.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VitalStone Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 177K shares representing 20.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKDA by 52.25% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 102K shares representing 11.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcadia Biosciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKDA is 0.00%, a decrease of 50.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.89% to 2,370K shares. The put/call ratio of RKDA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arcadia Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcadia Biosciences is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's GoodHemp™ seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop.

