HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 499.13% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AquaBounty Technologies is 2.37. The forecasts range from a low of 1.81 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 499.13% from its latest reported closing price of 0.40.

The projected annual revenue for AquaBounty Technologies is 6MM, an increase of 138.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in AquaBounty Technologies. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 13.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQB is 0.01%, a decrease of 60.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.08% to 10,820K shares. The put/call ratio of AQB is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,989K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Epiq Partners holds 1,958K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQB by 95,646.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 678K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing a decrease of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQB by 36.65% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 620K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing an increase of 18.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQB by 72,616.44% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the field of land-based aquaculture and the use of technology for improving its productivity and sustainability. The Company's objective is to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand, while addressing critical production constraints in the most popular farmed species. The Company's AquAdvantage fish program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification in fish that results in more rapid growth in early development. With aquaculture facilities located in Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Indiana, USA, AquaBounty is raising its disease-free, antibiotic-free salmon in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems, offering a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution of marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming.

Key filings for this company:

