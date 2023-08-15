HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.47% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpine Immune Sciences is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.47% from its latest reported closing price of 13.25.

The projected annual revenue for Alpine Immune Sciences is 48MM, an increase of 65.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Immune Sciences. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALPN is 0.28%, an increase of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 35,789K shares. The put/call ratio of ALPN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,688K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 24.99% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,082K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 3,741K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 2,986K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 2,670K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALPN by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

