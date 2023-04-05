HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Allogene Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 294.83% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is $19.19. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 294.83% from its latest reported closing price of $4.86.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is $4MM, an increase of 1,539.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 38.21% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 107K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 45.27% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 37.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 12.81% over the last quarter.

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 26.36% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 109K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 21.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 12.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 8.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.14%, a decrease of 17.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 125,183K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 2.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

