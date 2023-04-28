HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Alkermes (ALKS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alkermes is 34.07. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.21% from its latest reported closing price of 28.34.

The projected annual revenue for Alkermes is 1,179MM, an increase of 5.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkermes. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKS is 0.34%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 180,675K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 8,965K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,040K shares, representing a decrease of 56.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,428K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,682K shares, representing an increase of 42.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 109.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,044K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,722K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,645K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,556K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 5,562K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Alkermes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

