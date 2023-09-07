HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Aditxt (ADTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 395.30% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aditxt is 163.20. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 395.30% from its latest reported closing price of 32.95.

The projected annual revenue for Aditxt is 2MM, an increase of 78.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aditxt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTX is 0.01%, a decrease of 33.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 703K shares. The put/call ratio of ADTX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 590K shares representing 309.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTX by 33.82% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46K shares representing 24.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 92.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTX by 540.50% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 10K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 10K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTX by 48.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

