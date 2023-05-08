HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains 89bio (ETNB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for 89bio is 35.32. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 111.86% from its latest reported closing price of 16.67.

The projected annual revenue for 89bio is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in 89bio. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 26.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETNB is 0.23%, an increase of 16.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.02% to 47,264K shares. The put/call ratio of ETNB is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,955K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,783K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 140.51% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,850K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares, representing an increase of 31.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 194.40% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,659K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,550K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,988K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 87.31% over the last quarter.

89bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

