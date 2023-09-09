HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZyVersa Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZVSA is 0.00%, a decrease of 44.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 125.46% to 288K shares.

Virtu Financial holds 120K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

Cowen And Company holds 50K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Securities holds 39K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 37K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 27.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVSA by 83.16% over the last quarter.

