HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Windtree Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:WINT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 628.57% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Windtree Therapeutics is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 628.57% from its latest reported closing price of 0.70.

The projected annual revenue for Windtree Therapeutics is 8MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Windtree Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WINT is 0.00%, an increase of 287.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate istaroxime being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock in heart failure. Windtree has also focused on developing AEROSURF® as a non-invasive surfactant treatment for premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF® to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK, while Windtree evaluates other uses for its synthetic KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute pulmonary conditions including lung injury due to viral, chemical and radiation induced insults. Also, in its portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

