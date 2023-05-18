HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Usio (USIO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 260.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Usio is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 260.85% from its latest reported closing price of 2.12.

The projected annual revenue for Usio is 86MM, an increase of 18.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usio. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USIO is 0.10%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 5,751K shares. The put/call ratio of USIO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,286K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIO by 12.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 757K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kepos Capital holds 500K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 379K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIO by 28.16% over the last quarter.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York holds 379K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USIO by 18.92% over the last quarter.

Usio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Usio, Inc., a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

