HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Tigo Energy (TYGO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Tigo Energy (NasdaqCM:TYGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 175.61% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tigo Energy is 3.64. The forecasts range from a low of 1.41 to a high of $5.04. The average price target represents an increase of 175.61% from its latest reported closing price of 1.32.

The projected annual revenue for Tigo Energy is 375MM, an increase of 158.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tigo Energy. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYGO is 0.07%, a decrease of 58.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 9,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 7,691K shares representing 13.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,874K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYGO by 74.91% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 741K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 306K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 178K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 82K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYGO by 72.88% over the last quarter.

