HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Sphere 3D (ANY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Sphere 3D (NasdaqCM:ANY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 209.09% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sphere 3D is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 209.09% from its latest reported closing price of 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere 3D. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANY is 0.00%, an increase of 1,158.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 774.43% to 104K shares. The put/call ratio of ANY is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 600.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANY by 39.79% over the last quarter.

Sphere 3D Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sphere 3D Corp. delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Sphere 3D has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer® dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

