HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Sana Biotechnology (SANA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sana Biotechnology is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 86.47% from its latest reported closing price of 5.47.

The projected annual revenue for Sana Biotechnology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sana Biotechnology. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANA is 0.06%, a decrease of 35.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 134,122K shares. The put/call ratio of SANA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 34,239K shares representing 17.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 10,765K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,967K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 34.68% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,175K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 6,400K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,943K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 40.89% over the last quarter.

Sana Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana shares a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making its therapies broadly available to patients. Sana is more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco.

