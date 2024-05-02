HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Sagimet Biosciences (NasdaqGM:SGMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 942.34% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sagimet Biosciences is 42.84. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 942.34% from its latest reported closing price of 4.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sagimet Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sagimet Biosciences. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 14.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMT is 0.09%, an increase of 77.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 15,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 3,850K shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,457K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 44.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 117.21% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 1,450K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 925K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 738K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.