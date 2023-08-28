HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 321.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reneo Pharmaceuticals is 26.37. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 321.99% from its latest reported closing price of 6.25.

The projected annual revenue for Reneo Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reneo Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 70.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPHM is 0.31%, a decrease of 27.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.98% to 26,478K shares. The put/call ratio of RPHM is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 4,785K shares representing 14.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 3,330K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPHM by 24.73% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,699K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares, representing an increase of 23.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPHM by 78.27% over the last quarter.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 2,534K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPHM by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,369K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing an increase of 82.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPHM by 498.30% over the last quarter.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

