HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of REE Automotive (REE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.55% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for REE Automotive is 8.54. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 65.55% from its latest reported closing price of 5.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for REE Automotive is 44MM, an increase of 3,743.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in REE Automotive. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REE is 0.02%, a decrease of 39.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.30% to 41,710K shares. The put/call ratio of REE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 15,487K shares representing 183.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 13,758K shares representing 163.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sonic GP holds 3,920K shares representing 46.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,840K shares representing 21.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing an increase of 30.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REE by 34.14% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,500K shares representing 17.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

REE Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REE Automotive is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow's zero-emission vehicles. REE's mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle - from class 1 through class 6 - for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry's flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.