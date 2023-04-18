HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Rallybio Holdings (RLYB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Rallybio Holdings (NASDAQ:RLYB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 479.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rallybio Holdings is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 479.55% from its latest reported closing price of $4.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rallybio Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLYB by 42.95% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLYB by 56.34% over the last quarter.

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLYB by 50.00% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 269K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLYB by 35.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rallybio Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLYB is 0.26%, a decrease of 52.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.66% to 35,010K shares.

Rallybio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut.

See all Rallybio Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.