HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:PCSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,280.70% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Processa Pharmaceuticals is 81.60. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3,280.70% from its latest reported closing price of 2.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Processa Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Processa Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 82.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCSA is 0.00%, an increase of 95.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.56% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Allworth Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 in Hanover, Maryland, with a mission to develop products that can improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have a high unmet medical need. The Company acquired the assets of Promet Therapeutics, LLC in October of 2017 and assembled a proven regulatory science development team, management team, and Board of Directors. The Processa drug development team members have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and 100 FDA meetings. PCS-499 represents the first Processa drug that can potentially be used in several unmet medical need conditions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.