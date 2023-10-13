HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Polypid (PYPD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Polypid (NASDAQ:PYPD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,707.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polypid is 68.85. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1,707.09% from its latest reported closing price of 3.81.

The projected annual revenue for Polypid is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polypid. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPD is 0.00%, an increase of 577.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.04% to 437K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPD is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boothbay Fund Management holds 122K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 39K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPD by 32.06% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 37K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ewa holds 37K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Securities holds 33K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company.

Polypid Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PolyPid Ltd. is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

