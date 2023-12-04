HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of PaxMedica (PXMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in PaxMedica. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXMD is 0.00%, an increase of 32.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.37% to 327K shares.

Renaissance Technologies holds 97K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hartland & Co. holds 38K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 31K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 31K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

