HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of OKYO Pharma Limited - (OKYO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 2, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of OKYO Pharma Limited - (NASDAQ:OKYO) with a Buy recommendation.

As of May 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for OKYO Pharma Limited - is 4.12. The forecasts range from a low of 4.08 to a high of $4.24. The average price target represents an increase of 157.66% from its latest reported closing price of 1.60.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in OKYO Pharma Limited -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKYO is 0.00%, an increase of 2,492.10%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

