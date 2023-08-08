HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Nextcure (NXTC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Nextcure (NASDAQ:NXTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nextcure is 4.42. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 160.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nextcure is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextcure. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 14.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXTC is 0.02%, an increase of 49.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 13,740K shares. The put/call ratio of NXTC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,711K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,672K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,454K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXTC by 18.32% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 556K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 530K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextcure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through its proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, NextCure studies various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Its initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.