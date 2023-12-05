HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Newpark Resources (NR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.41% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newpark Resources is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 65.41% from its latest reported closing price of 7.40.

The projected annual revenue for Newpark Resources is 776MM, a decrease of 3.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newpark Resources. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 12.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NR is 0.25%, an increase of 16.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.77% to 75,645K shares. The put/call ratio of NR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,549K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,430K shares, representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NR by 78.04% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,585K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares, representing a decrease of 53.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NR by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 2,803K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,449K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,001K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing an increase of 26.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NR by 89.08% over the last quarter.

Newpark Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries.

