HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Microvast Holdings (MVST) with Buy Recommendation

On April 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Microvast Holdings with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 558.06% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microvast Holdings is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 558.06% from its latest reported closing price of $1.24.

The projected annual revenue for Microvast Holdings is $436MM, an increase of 113.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.45.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 6,446K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares, representing an increase of 57.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 93.52% over the last quarter.

Kim holds 5,840K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,658K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,078K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156K shares, representing a decrease of 75.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 53.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,968K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,828K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 18.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microvast Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVST is 0.03%, a decrease of 43.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 75,072K shares. The put/call ratio of MVST is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Microvast Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microvast, Inc. is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

