HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Metagenomi (MGX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Metagenomi (NasdaqGS:MGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 255.26% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Metagenomi is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 255.26% from its latest reported closing price of 6.46.

The projected annual revenue for Metagenomi is 30MM, a decrease of 33.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 351K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Assetmark holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

VRTGX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

