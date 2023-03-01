HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) with Neutral Recommendation

On February 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Magenta Therapeutics with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.69% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magenta Therapeutics is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 152.69% from its latest reported closing price of $0.81.

The projected annual revenue for Magenta Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.93.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 6,758K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,477K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 3,339K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,309K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGTA by 44.35% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,000K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,359K shares, representing a decrease of 78.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGTA by 85.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magenta Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGTA is 0.03%, a decrease of 51.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.62% to 31,770K shares. The put/call ratio of MGTA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Magenta Therapeutics Background Information

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines to bring the curative power of immune system reset through stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.

