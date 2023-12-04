HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Longeveron Inc - (LGVN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Longeveron Inc - (NASDAQ:LGVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 477.31% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Longeveron Inc - is 11.37. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.02. The average price target represents an increase of 477.31% from its latest reported closing price of 1.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Longeveron Inc - is 1MM, an increase of 86.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longeveron Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGVN is 0.00%, a decrease of 83.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.37% to 650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 118K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 109K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGVN by 23.00% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 87.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGVN by 580.68% over the last quarter.

Longeveron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product ("Lomecel-B"), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.