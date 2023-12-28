HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of LM Funding America (LMFA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of LM Funding America (NasdaqCM:LMFA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.95% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for LM Funding America is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 122.95% from its latest reported closing price of 0.92.

The projected annual revenue for LM Funding America is 11MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in LM Funding America. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMFA is 0.00%, a decrease of 48.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.79% to 613K shares. The put/call ratio of LMFA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 208K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMFA by 21.63% over the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 101K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMFA by 19.17% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 52K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 29K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LM Funding America Background Information

LM Funding America Background Information

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois by funding a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

