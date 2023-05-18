HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Lantern Pharma (LTRN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 260.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lantern Pharma is 17.68. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 260.82% from its latest reported closing price of 4.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lantern Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantern Pharma. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTRN is 0.01%, a decrease of 31.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 1,148K shares. The put/call ratio of LTRN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 256K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 172K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRN by 36,798.76% over the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 125K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTRN by 10.90% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRN by 21.94% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 60K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lantern Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. It leverages advances in machine learning, genomics, and artificial intelligence by using a proprietary A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to its pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern's focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging its technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Its current pipeline of three drugs, with two programs in clinical stages and two in preclinical, focuses on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. It believes that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the revitalization, refocusing and development of small molecule-based therapies. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. Its team seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors, and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to assist in delivering cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.