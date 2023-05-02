HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Kineta (KA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kineta. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2,800.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KA is 0.00%, an increase of 34,752.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10,717,666.67% to 322K shares. The put/call ratio of KA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 71K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing a decrease of 600.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KA by 46.64% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 31K shares.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 26K shares.

Renaissance Technologies holds 18K shares.

Kineta Background Information

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company's most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Yumanity's drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity's pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi- system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer's disease.

