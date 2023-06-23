HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of iSun (ISUN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 23, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 326.98% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for iSun is 2.30. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 326.98% from its latest reported closing price of 0.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for iSun is 98MM, an increase of 24.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in iSun. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISUN is 0.02%, a decrease of 28.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.72% to 2,613K shares. The put/call ratio of ISUN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Investment Management Co holds 871K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 73.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISUN by 272,435.52% over the last quarter.

Veracity Capital holds 285K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legato Capital Management holds 248K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 68.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISUN by 132.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 242K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Change Path holds 105K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

iSun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Williston, VT, iSun, Inc. is a business rooted in values of integrity and diversity that align people, innovation and sustainability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States, iSun provides energy services, smart city innovations and clean mobility infrastructure to customers for projects from smart solar mobile phone and electric vehicle charging, up to multi-megawatt renewable energy solutions. iSun’s innovations were recognized this year by the Solar Impulse Foundation of Bertrand Piccard as one the globe’s Top 1000 Sustainability Solutions. As a winner, this award will result in the iSun solution being presented to hundreds of government entities around the world, including various municipal, state and federal agencies in the United States. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 200 megawatts of rooftop, ground mount and EV carport solar systems (equal to power required for 38,000 homes).

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.