HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Instil Bio (TIL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 830.15% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Instil Bio is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 830.15% from its latest reported closing price of 0.55.

The projected annual revenue for Instil Bio is 1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Instil Bio. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 19.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIL is 0.03%, a decrease of 17.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.66% to 93,417K shares. The put/call ratio of TIL is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Curative Ventures V holds 37,980K shares representing 29.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 12,487K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPMG holds 8,218K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,274K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 4,030K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 99.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIL by 71,367.81% over the last quarter.

Instil Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Instil Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative cell therapy pipeline of autologous TIL therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer.

