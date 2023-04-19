HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 957.18% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inhibikase Therapeutics is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 957.18% from its latest reported closing price of $0.58.

The projected annual revenue for Inhibikase Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zeke Capital Advisors holds 94K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Retirement Planning Co of New England holds 35K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 67.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 99.97% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 37.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Koshinski Asset Management holds 58K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 16.90% over the last quarter.

ACT Capital Management, LLLP holds 938K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibikase Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKT is 0.04%, an increase of 12.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.91% to 2,406K shares.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inhibikase is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

