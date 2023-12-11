HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Humacyte (HUMA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 167.14% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Humacyte is 7.48. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 167.14% from its latest reported closing price of 2.80.

The projected annual revenue for Humacyte is 1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humacyte. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUMA is 0.04%, a decrease of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.66% to 17,457K shares. The put/call ratio of HUMA is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,621K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,444K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUMA by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,229K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUMA by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,226K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 758K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Humacyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Humacyte, Inc., is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Pre-clinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s HAVs were the first product to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) expedited review designation and received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

