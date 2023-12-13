HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of HilleVax (HLVX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.56% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for HilleVax is 28.82. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 106.56% from its latest reported closing price of 13.95.

The projected annual revenue for HilleVax is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in HilleVax. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 10.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLVX is 0.21%, an increase of 11.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.35% to 35,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 9,781K shares representing 21.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,004K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLVX by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,900K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 2,037K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company.

Carlyle Group holds 1,838K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

