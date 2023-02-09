HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of GSE Systems (GVP) with Buy Recommendation

On February 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of GSE Systems with a Buy recommendation.

What are large shareholders doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 1,500K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,500K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 843K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVP by 18.98% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 739K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 600K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVP by 11.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSE Systems. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVP is 0.06%, a decrease of 26.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.93% to 6,628K shares.

GSE Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GSE Systems Inc., is the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe.

