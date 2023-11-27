HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Genelux (GNLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 230.81% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genelux is 36.72. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 230.81% from its latest reported closing price of 11.10.

The projected annual revenue for Genelux is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genelux. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 124.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNLX is 0.06%, an increase of 285.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 690.45% to 4,315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 409K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 84.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 402.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 387K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 83.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 351.05% over the last quarter.

Provident Wealth Management holds 335K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

AE Wealth Management holds 195K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 93.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 994.85% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 161K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 79.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 37.43% over the last quarter.

