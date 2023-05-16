HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Galecto (GLTO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 414.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Galecto is 11.02. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 414.77% from its latest reported closing price of 2.14.

The projected annual revenue for Galecto is 3MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galecto. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLTO is 0.02%, an increase of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 9,205K shares. The put/call ratio of GLTO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,091K shares representing 15.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,498K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,020K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 255K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLTO by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 191K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Galecto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to the development of novel small molecule therapeutics directed at biological targets which are at the heart of fibrosis, inflammation, and cancer. Galecto was founded by leading fibrosis-focused scientists and biotech executives and is built on more than 10 years of research into galectin and fibrosis modulators. The Company's team has developed a deep understanding of the galectin family of proteins and the LOXL2 enzyme, and how both influence multiple biological pathways of these complex, often devastating, diseases.

Key filings for this company:

