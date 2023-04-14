HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of FTC Solar (FTCI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTC Solar is $4.91. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 74.07% from its latest reported closing price of $2.82.

The projected annual revenue for FTC Solar is $393MM, an increase of 219.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 54K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 122.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 56.89% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 57K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

FECGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 8.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTC Solar. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCI is 0.23%, an increase of 203.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 32,381K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

FTC Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

