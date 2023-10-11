HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Erasca (ERAS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 295.99% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Erasca is 9.86. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 295.99% from its latest reported closing price of 2.49.

The projected annual revenue for Erasca is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Erasca. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 14.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERAS is 0.12%, an increase of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 76,726K shares. The put/call ratio of ERAS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arch Venture holds 11,056K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 10,813K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 7,856K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,350K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 1.52% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 4,797K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,721K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Erasca Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Erasca, its name is its mission: To erase cancer. Erasca is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. Erasca has assembled what the company believes to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. Erasca believes its team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by its scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position the company to achieve its bold mission of erasing cancer.

