HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) with Buy Recommendation

On April 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage of Entrada Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.79% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entrada Therapeutics is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from its latest reported closing price of $15.20.

The projected annual revenue for Entrada Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.90.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,866K shares representing 14.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,426K shares representing 13.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 4,408K shares representing 13.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,014K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,854K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 14.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entrada Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRDA is 0.60%, a decrease of 19.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 24,778K shares.

